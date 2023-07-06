Pixel Watch update for July 2023 features new security patches

The July update for Pixel Watch has arrived.

Several Reddit users reported its arrival a few hours before the official changelog was posted by Google. As usual, it comes alongside the monthly update to other Pixel devices. This is the first update to reach the Pixel Fold and Pixel Tablet since their release.

Last month’s Pixel Watch update was significant for bringing blood oxygen tracking (among other things) to Pixel Watches. This month, the only notable change is new security patches.

That said, it’s rumoured Google is working on the ability to sync Do Not Disturb/Bedtime mode with your smartphone. This feature doesn’t seem to be included in this update.

The accompanying July update to Pixel phones, includingthe Pixel Fold and the Pixel Tablet, is similar, offering bug fixes and security patches.

The Pixel Watch released less than a year ago in October 2022, but the rumoured Pixel Watch 2 is already looming on the horizon. App teardowns have offered details about the upcoming smartwatch, including an ‘At a Glance’ feature on the watch face and the codenames ‘Eos’ and ‘Aurora.’

9to5Google also reported using unnamed sources stating that the Pixel Watch 2 might include an improved processor, a skin temperature sensor and the ability to measure your stress levels. Google has yet to make an official announcement regarding the Pixel Watch 2.

For more on the Pixel Watch, check out our review here.

Source: Google Via: Android Police