Nothing Phone (2) is coming to Canada with up 12GB of RAM

Nothing has announced the Phone (2) will be available to customers in Canada via its NothingTech website.

The Carl Pei-owned company is bringing three different models to Canada, including the 8GB of RAM + 128GB of storage variant, 12GB of RAM + 256GB of storage and 12GB of RAM + 512GB of storage versions.

Colour variants are currently unknown, but according to Marques Brownlee, we know there is a gray Phone (2). We’re also waiting to learn more about Canadian pricing and availability.

We know from previous news that the Nothing Phone (2) will feature a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1+ chipset, a significant upgrade from the Nothing Phone (1)’s Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G chipset.

Pei will officially unveil the Nothing Phone (2) on July 11th. MobileSyrup will have more on Nothing’s Phone (2) in the coming weeks.

