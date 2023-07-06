Google’s first fully custom Pixel chip has been delayed to 2025: report

Google has delayed plans to release its first truly custom chip for the Pixel until 2025, according to The Information.

The outlet notes that Google had originally targeted a 2024 launch for its in-house ‘Redondo’ chip, which would replace the modified Samsung Exynos chipsets currently used in Pixel phones. Now, Google is instead reportedly set to introduce a new custom processor codenamed ‘Laguna.’

It’s expected that Laguna will be branded as the ‘Tensor G5’ and be based on TSMC’s 3nm process, a chipset that is highly in demand, particularly from Apple. That’s because it sports advanced packaging technology that improves power efficiency while retaining thinness.

That significant demand certainly contributes to the delay, and The Information reports that further pushbacks stem from coordination challenges between the tech giant’s U.S. and Indian teams. Google’s decision to cancel the development of multiple Tensor chips over the past two years reportedly only further frustrated the team behind the Redondo project.

For now, Google is expected to continue using its semi-custom Samsung chips for now before shifting over to TSMC.

Of course, 2025 is still a ways off. This year, the company is set to release the Pixel 8 series, and a recent Reddit leak appeared to leak the upcoming handsets. The Pixel 8 devices are expected to launch in the fall and offer bigger batteries, Wi-Fi 7 and more. Meanwhile, the Pixel 7a, a more affordable addition to last year’s Pixel 7 series, was released in May.

Source: The Information Via: 9to5Google