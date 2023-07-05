What’s new on Xbox Game Pass on console, PC and mobile in early July 2023

Every month, Xbox brings new games to its Xbox Game Pass subscription service.

Typically, these come in waves, and now, Xbox has revealed what’s coming in the first half of July. This includes the return of Grand Theft Auto V and Capcom’s new dinosaur shooter, Exoprimal.

Grand Theft Auto V (Cloud and Console) — July 5th

Sword and Fairy: Together Forever (Cloud, Console, and PC) — July 5th

McPixel 3 (Cloud, Console, and PC) — July 6th

Common’hood (Cloud, Console, and PC) — July 11th

Insurgency: Sandstorm (PC) — July 11th

Exoprimal (Cloud, Console, and PC) — July 14th

Techtonica (Game Preview) (Cloud, Console, and PC) — July 18th

The Cave (Cloud and Console) — July 18th

In case you missed it, Barbie-themed cars have also been added to Forza Horizon 5 (available through Game Pass) to coincide with the upcoming Margot Robbie-led movie.

Additionally, here’s what’s leaving Xbox Game Pass on July 15th:

Exo One (Cloud, Console, and PC)

PAW Patrol The Movie: Adventure City Calls (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Spelunky 2 (Cloud, Console, and PC)

It should be noted that Game Pass is getting a price increase in Canada. Effective July 6th, the base Game Pass membership on console and PC will cost $12.99/month (up $1), while Game Pass Ultimate — which includes Game Pass for both Console and PC, Xbox Live Gold, EA Play and Xbox Cloud Gaming — will be priced at $18.99/month (up $2).

Image credit: Rockstar Games

Source: Xbox