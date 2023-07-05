Volkswagen in talks with Tesla to adopt its North American Charging Standard

It seems like car manufacturers globally have caught on to the advantages of a superior and unified Electric Vehicle (EV) charging solution, and Tesla’s North American Charging Standard (NACS) seems to be the clear winner in this situation.

Ford and GM have announced that Canadians will be able to use Tesla chargers to charge their vehicles by next year, while Hyundai is still considering using the technology. Quebec-based third-party electric vehicle (EV) charging network FLO has also shared its intention to offer NACS connectors across its network of chargers in Canada.

Now, one of the biggest automakers in the world, Volkswagen, which has brands like Audi, Bentley, Bugatti, Porsche, and Lamborghini under its belt, is discussing with Tesla the possibility of installing ports compatible with Tesla’s plugs in its EVs.

The statement came after Electrify America, VW’s EV charging station operator, revealed that it would soon add Tesla charging plugs. “We welcome access to additional charging infrastructure for our North American customers and always aim for improving the charging experience via open standards and seamless interoperability,” Michael Steiner, a member of VW’s extended executive board, responsible for development at the Volkswagen Group, said in a statement.

They should join the NACS coalition! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 14, 2023

The move would prompt other European manufacturers, like BMW and Mercedes, to follow suit, resulting in a win-win for all the manufacturers, its customers in North America, Elon Musk and Tesla.

As mentioned above, Hyundai still hasn’t decided whether it wants to adopt NACS, and one of the biggest automaker, Toyota, which rivals VW in annual sales, has remained silent on the issue. This means that two of Asia’s biggest car manufacturers are still not on board with NACS. Musk, however, thinks that Toyota should soon get on board with the NACS coalition.

In a tweet reply to a story about the Toyota bz4X’s poor charging performance, he said that the Japanese automaker should “join the NACS coalition!”

As pointed out by The Verge, the other two major Asia-based manufacturers, Nissan and Stellantis, have yet to adopt NACS.

Via: The Verge