Ubisoft reveals new educational feature for Assassin’s Creed Mirage

Ubisoft has detailed a new interactive history tool in Assassin’s Creed Mirage that will allow players to learn more about the game’s Baghdad setting.

With the appropriately titled ‘History of Baghdad’ feature, you’ll receive in-depth breakdowns of 66 of the city’s historical sites. These will be divided into five categories: Art & Science; Beliefs and Daily Life; Court Life; Economy; and Government. You’ll also be able to view ancient artifacts that are now kept in real museums.

Developer Ubisoft Bordeaux says it’s worked closely with historians and expert advisers from the likes of The David Collection, the Institut du monde arabe (IMA) and The Khalili Collections to create these compendiums.

Since 2017’s Assassin’s Creed Origins, Ubisoft has been working with experts to craft educational features that tap into the historical settings of each of the series’ mainline games. These ‘Discovery Tour’ modes have served as combat-free guided tours through these locales, but Assassin’s Creed Mirage, perhaps due to its smaller scope, is going with something a little less expansive.

Last month, we previewed Assassin’s Creed Mirage at Summer Game Fest and came away impressed by the game’s back-to-basics focus on sandbox stealth and parkour. Assassin’s Creed Mirage will launch on PlayStation 4/5, Xbox Series X/S, PC and Amazon Luna on October 12th, 2023. It will also be included with Ubisoft+ at launch.

Image credit: Ubisoft