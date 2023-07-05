Nothing’s Ear (2) might soon get a new colourway

Roughly four months after launching the Nothing Ear (2), Carl Pei’s Nothing might be looking to launch a new colourway for its wireless earbuds.

According to leaked images posted on Twitter by @rquandt, the new colour option features a Black body for the buds alongside Black silicone tips, while keeping the clear stem showcasing the earbuds’ internal parts.

Nothing Ear (2) Black pic.twitter.com/piGKy2xYlL — Roland Quandt (@rquandt) July 5, 2023

The leaked images also show that the charging case has been updated to match the earbuds’ black colour. The charging case can be charged with a USB-C or wirelessly, and the buds offer battery life of over 36 hours with the case.

Feature-wise, the new colourway doesn’t offer additional functionality not included in the original white/transparent colourway. The Ear (2) supports LHDC 5.0 audio codec, which allows users to stream Hi-Res audio. Additionally, the Ear (2) offers a new personalized sound profile that enables users to calibrate the buds to their specific hearing after taking a quick test in the Nothing X companion app.

The Ear (2) also feature dual pairing, enabling users to connect to two devices simultaneously, alongside support for adaptive active noise cancellation (ANC), which tunes out unwanted noises based on the user’s specific ear profile and surroundings.

There is no official confirmation from Nothing about the launch date or price of the new colour option. However, we expect they will cost the same as the original white version, which was $199 at launch.

Image credit: @rquandt

Source: @rquandt Via: 9to5Google