Federal government pulls advertising on Meta’s platforms

Canadian Heritage Minister Pablo Rodriguez says the Canadian government will no longer advertise on Meta’s platforms.

In a press conference, Rodriguez said the move applies to Facebook and Instagram. The government will “reinvest” that money elsewhere.

We have decided to take the necessary step of suspending all Government of Canada advertising to Facebook. We cannot continue paying advertising dollars to Meta while they refuse to pay their fair share to Canadian news organizations. — Pablo Rodriguez (@pablorodriguez) July 5, 2023

Following the approval of Bill C-18, Meta said it would pull access to Canadian news content on Facebook and Instagram.

Rodriguez wouldn’t confirm if the rules would apply to Threads, Meta’s Twitter-like platform, but alluded that it could be possible.

Québecor announced similar measures earlier today.

The government hasn’t implemented similar rules to Google. “The simple reason is that Google wants to keep talking, discussing finding a path forward,” Rodriguez said.

Image credit: Shutterstock