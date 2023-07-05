DoorDash’s Disaster Relief Fund is now available in Canada

DoorDash has expanded its Disaster Relief Fund to Canada under a partnership with Global Entrepreneurship Network.

The program provides financial assistance to restaurants impacted by natural disasters.

Starting July 5th, eligible restaurants can apply for $10,000 in grants. The program’s expansion comes during a season of wildfires that have impacted Canadians from coast to coast.

“Restaurants aren’t just places where people get food, they’re pillars of communities across Canada,” Shilpa Arora, the general manager of DoorDash in Canada, said.

“We know the recent wildfires have tragically impacted countless families and small business owners, and we are proud to do our part to help our local restaurants during these difficult times and in the face of future natural disasters to come.”

DoorDash first launched the program in 2021 in the U.S. and has since supported 100 restaurants.

Restaurants can apply for assistance on DoorDash’s website.

Image credit: Shutterstock