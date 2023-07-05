Amazon ‘Early Prime Day’ 2023 tech deals now live

Amazon Prime Day event is set to start on July 11 at 3am ET, continuing through July 12th.

To get things kicked off on the right foot, here are some ‘Early Prime Day’ deals:

The Pixel 7 features a 6.3-inch FHD+ 1080 x 2400 pixel resolution OLED display, a Tensor G2 processor, 8GB of RAM, a 50-megapixel (primary) + 12-megapixel (ultrawide) rear-facing camera, a 10.8-megapixel camera and a 4,355mAh battery.

Source: Amazon Canada