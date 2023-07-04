Google says anything available on the public web is training material for its AI

Search giant Google has updated its privacy policy to reveal that it can and likely will use publicly accessible sources to train its AI models.

As shared by Gizmodo, the company updated its privacy policy over the weekend to switch out “language models” for “AI models.”

Additionally, while the previous statement read that Google can use publicly available information to work on features like Google Translate, the updated policy adds that it can use the information to build products and features like Bard and Cloud AI capabilities as well.

“We may collect information that’s publicly available online or from other public sources to help train Google’s AI models and build products and features like Google Translate, Bard, and Cloud AI capabilities,” reads the archived version of the statement.

What the update means is that Google can pick information from any part of the public web, so any publicly visible threads you’ve written online can soon be a part of its database to train Bard and other AI products it might be working on.

Over the weekend, Elon Musk-owned Twitter blocked people without accounts from viewing or interacting with tweets. This means if you want to read tweets on the platform, you’ll need to be logged in. Before this change, anyone could see public tweets and user profiles without commenting or leaving likes. While it’s not certain, it could be that the change comes in reply to Google scraping everything off the publicly available internet.

As part of the update, Twitter also limited the number of tweets users can see per day. Read more about it here.

Source: Google Via: Gizmodo