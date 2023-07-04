OpenAI-owned ChatGPT’s recently unveiled ‘Browse with Bing‘ is a beta feature that was temporarily available to ChatGPT Plus subscribers before it was taken down.

As shared by u/HOLUPREDICTIONS on the r/ChatGPT subreddit, the feature reportedly allowed users to bypass paywalled websites, and had to be promptly taken down on Monday, July 3rd. Browse with Bing allowed ChatGPT to search the internet to find relevant answers to recent queries, information which might not be available in ChatGPT’s database.

“We have learned that the ChatGPT Browse beta can occasionally display content in ways we don’t want. For example, if a user specifically asks for a URL’s full text, it might inadvertently fulfill this request,” reads OpeanAI’s post about the feature being taken down.

For example, ChatGPT Plus users could paste a paywalled Bloomberg article’s URL in the AI bot’s chat, and ask it to provide the URL’s full text. The chatbot would inadvertently provide the user with the contents of the paywalled article.

OpenAI has taken the feature down to fix the issue. It is unclear what measures it will take before re-enabling the ‘Browse with Bing’ feature.

Source: OpenAI, u/HOLUPREDICTIONS