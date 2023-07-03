Xbox Series X/S sales now exceed 21 million units globally

Microsoft accidentally let it slip that the Xbox Series X/S has exceeded 21 million units in sales across the globe.

Recently, Microsoft participated in the BIG Festival, hosted in Brazil. During the event, the company hosted a presentation. In it, Microsoft revealed sales figures of the Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and Series S players joining the Xbox ecosystem for the first time. Microsoft usually keeps sales figures close to their chest so it’s likely these were never meant to surface online.

A Twitter user named John Welfare posted a photo taken from the presentation, crediting Lucas Taves.

Xbox Series X|S console sales are at 21M+ according to Microsoft at BIG Festival in Brazil. Credit to @LucasTaves for this information. This is all part of an ID@Xbox presentation pic.twitter.com/cOYtQSfwxN — John Welfare (@Welfare_JBP) June 29, 2023

Based on what was captured from the presentation, Microsoft’s Xbox Series X/S has sold over a combined 21 million units. However, this doesn’t state whether this is shipped units or sold-through metrics. Also, Microsoft continues to not divulge numbers on each respective console. Instead, it groups the Series X and Series S together.

Microsoft also grouped the Xbox One in with the current-gen consoles, reporting it’s sold over a combined 79 million units. However, we can remove the aforementioned 21 million and assume Xbox One has crossed the 58 million mark, putting it 26 million shy of the Xbox 360.

Additionally, Microsoft claims that 48 percent of Xbox Series S players are new to the Xbox ecosystem. This is a fairly impressive figure, especially as the Series S was designed to be the entryway for new players to adopt Xbox. At launch, the Series S entered the market for $379 CAD Series S. This is a clear cost-efficient alternative to the more robust Series X, which retails for $599 CAD.

Recently, Microsoft revealed the Black Xbox Series S with 1TB SSD. Offering nearly double the SSD storage, this new SKU for the Series S will likely draw even more players in on September 1st. Especially as the new model arrives days before Starfield launches exclusively on Xbox and PC.

Source: @Welfare_JBP Via: WCCFTech