Super rare $2 million ‘One Ring’ MTG card has been found in Whitby, Ontario

The Magic: The Gathering (MTG) ‘One Ring’ card has been pulled. A Whitby, Ontario resident has reportedly found this precious and sought-after card.

Currently, the owner remains anonymous. However, the card was pulled by a Maximum Cards customer. The store later revealed that the card was not pulled while in the store. “It was taken, he acquired legal representation who then had it taken down to PSA and had to grade it in person,” a Maximum Card representative told Dextero.

It was later graded by PSA, the largest and most trusted grading service across the globe. The card has been given a grading of Mint 9, which means it’s in incredible condition with very few imperfections. The highest rating a card can receive is GEM-MT10. Thus, this card is likely to have a lot of bidders in the next few days.

🚨 Breaking News 🚨 The hunt is over! We can confirm that the 1/1 The One Ring has been PULLED! Stay tuned as more details become available. — Dave & Adam's (@dacardworld) June 30, 2023

The One Ring is a one-of-a-kind card, introduced in The Lord of the Rings set for MTG. Prior to its discovery, collectors were looking to pay as high as $2 million USD (around $2.6 million CAD) for the card. If sold for this amount, the One Ring card will be the most expensive MTG card ever sold. Aside from The One Ring, MTG’s Black Lotus has been auctioned for upwards of $500,000 USD (roughly $662,000 CAD).

With the discovery of the One Ring card, it’s likely that the value of Magic: The Gathering’s Lord of the Rings: Tales of Middle-Earth Collector Booster packs will decrease. However, even though the rarest card is no longer out there, there are still many other limited edition cards to be found.

Image credit: Magic: The Gathering

Source: The Gamer