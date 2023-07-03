Redditor breaks NDA, leaks photos of Google’s Pixel 8 Pro

Seemingly authentic photos of Google’s Pixel 8 Pro surfaced on the internet after a Reddit user broke their NDA with the company.

Over on Reddit, a user posted a series of photos showing off the Pixel 8 Pro. Supposedly, the user works for Google’s device team within the testing department. Unfortunately, this user wasn’t aware of the intricacies of leaks.

The initial thread, showcasing the Pixel 8 Pro is now deleted. In quick succession, users began pointing out how detrimental breaking an NDA can be. The user even responded saying “Maybe I should use a throwaway.” Not only did the user reveal photos of the device but photos containing their exact location as well as a picture with their face in it.

While the user may want to attend ‘Leaking 101’, were treated to some interesting tidbits from the photos. For instance, the photos did highlight the fastboot screen. Here, the codename “husky” is listed. Additionally, it shows 12GB Samsung LPDDR5 RAM and 128GB of storage.

Additionally, on the rear side of the device, a label reading “Class 1 Product For Test/Evaluation Only” can be read. Under it, a “Zuma” sticker can be seen. This is the codename for the Tensor G3 chip.

As for design elements. It’s worth noting that the pill-shaped cutout for the Pixel 8 Pro’s camera array is slightly larger than its predecessor. It’s also shown that the microphone cutout is between the first and second camera lenses with sensors below it.

Of course, this is merely a testing unit. None of what’s shown is guaranteed to be featured on a retail product. Though, this does give us a very good look at an actual product. Moreso than renders has shown.

Image credit: Reddit

Source: Reddit Via: Droid-Life