Google’s Pixel 8 series could feature bigger battery, Wi-Fi 7 and more

An insider source at Google has reportedly revealed new information about the Pixel Series 8, including details about the smartphones’ bigger batteries and improved charging speeds across both upcoming devices (via Android Authority).

According to these leaks, the Pixel 8 is rumoured to feature a 4,485 mAh battery. This is a modest bump from the Pixel 7’s 4,270 mAh cell. Similarly, the Pixel 8 Pro is reported to support 4,950 mAh, an increase from the Pixel 7 Pro’s 4,926 mAh.

The wired charging of each device’s respective battery is also upgraded. The Pixel 8 reportedly supports 24W, with the Pixel 8 Pro offering 27W. This is an increase from the 20W and 23W of the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro, respectively. That said, wireless charging doesn’t appear to be changing. Google will continue supporting 20W and 23W for the base series and Pro level Pixel 8.

The leaks also claim the Pixel 8 and the Pixel 8 Pro support Wi-Fi 7. Thanks to a new chipset, the ‘BCM4398,’ Google might be able to offer the new standard. Wi-Fi 7 provides better speeds, better reliability and lower latency. Pixel devices currently support Wi-Fi 6E, the standard of most consumer products and smart devices.

Finally, the recent leaks also shed light on the state of Ultra-wideband (UWB) support. Historically, Google reserves this wireless technology for the Pro models of the Pixel, and to no surprise, this trend continues with the Pixel 8 Pro. UWB is said to be a Pro-level exclusive feature once again. This technology better enables location tracking for finding misplaced devices. Rumours also suggest that Google is developing its own AirTag competitor that utilizes UWB.

Google’s upcoming devices are also previously reported to support better low-light photography thanks to a new primary sensor.

The Pixel 8 series is expected to launch later this year. As we get closer to their launch, we’ll likely see even more leaks related to the upcoming devices.

Source: Android Authority