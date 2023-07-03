Apple is reportedly developing new monitor, featuring smart home display functionality

Apple is reportedly developing a new monitor for its premium Mac products. The external monitor is said to offer premium smart home display features when not in use.

It’s said that multiple monitors are in the works from Apple and will serve as successors to the high-end Studio Display and Pro Display XDR. However, another monitor is anticipated to be in development. Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman reports that this display could have smart home functionality.

Is Apple working on new monitors? https://t.co/8ckDBoM18Q I’m told Apple is working on multiple next-generation monitors, including a large-screen panel with an iOS device chip and software stack. The idea is that the screen could double as a Mac monitor and a smart home display… — Mark Gurman (@markgurman) July 2, 2023

Apparently, this display will be partially powered by an onboard iOS chip. Studio Display works in a similar way as it runs off an A13 chip internally. However, the “smart” functions of the Studio Display are limited to the camera’s Center Stage feature and Spatial Audio on the speakers.

This new external monitor will supposedly have independent smart features when not in use or in low-power mode. Gurman unfortunately doesn’t go into detail on what these features may be. However, given that it will utilize an iOS chip, it may be able to replicate some of the Standby feature iOS 17 introduces.

This year, Apple revealed the new Standby feature for iPhone. When the smartphone is charging in its horizontal orientation, the device turns into a smart home hub. Users can customize the UI to show the time, calendar, weather, etc. This same user experience may be adopted for the new monitor.

Regardless of what Apple is planning, Gurman believes it’ll be a while until the monitor hits the market. “I don’t believe a launch will occur until next year at the very earliest,” Gurman states.

Source: @MarkGurman (PowerOn)