Telecom news roundup: Layoffs at Rogers and Bell’s CRTC rejection [June 24-30]

Rogers has laid off an unknown number of employees nearly three months after it completed its takeover of Shaw. More information, plus a recap of some of the most important telecom stories from this week, is detailed below.

Business

Bell wants the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission (CRTC) to eliminate local news requirements. It filed the application the same day it eliminated 1,300 jobs.

Rogers shared plan details for Shaw customers moving networks. Customers will pay the same prices they did under Shaw until April 2028.

In more post-merger news, Rogers has laid off multiple employees, including some part of Shaw’s network.

The company has also increased its connection fee from $50 to $60.

The CRTC has ordered Bell to follow the procedural timeline in its request for an expedited ruling on wireless access on the TTC.

Bell has partnered with the Institute for Canadian Citizenship to give newcomers special telecom offers.

Government

The governments of Canada and Ontario invest $4 million in high-speed internet access.

Deals

You can get Koodo’s $60/40GB plan for $48.70 through a bill credit. More details are available here.