Google sent 400 limited-edition Pixel Folds to celebrate 50 years of Hip Hop

Google has sent out special edition Pixel Fold devices to 400 special recipients.

The company is celebrating 50 years of Hip Hop, which includes a custom Hip Hop 50 Victrola portable record player and jewelry from ‘Simone I. Smith’ and a 7-inch single from Remyma and Rapsody Pixel Buds. And, of course, the box has a Pixel Fold with a custom ’50’ logo.

This Pixel Fold comes in Obsidian with metallic accents, it’s super nice, and you can’t buy it anywhere.

Google’s Pixel Fold isn’t available in Canada, and the company only sells it in Germany, U.K., Japan and the U.S.; however, c’mon, Google, you made 400 Pixel Folds and gave them away for free but couldn’t launch any form of the handset in Canada?

I went hands-on with the Pixel Fold back in May, and here’s what I thought about the awesome foldable.

Source: Photo Jay