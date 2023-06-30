CRTC tells Bell to follow procedure in request to gain access to Rogers’ wireless TTC network

The Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission (CRTC) has ordered Bell to follow regular procedures in its request to speed up a ruling to access wireless connectivity on the TTC.

Bell’s June 15th filing asks the commission to block Rogers from giving its customers wireless access across the TTC until all riders, regardless of provider, can have access. Rogers obtained the rights to the infrastructure in April, which was followed by repeated calls for a joint network build from Bell and Telus.

In its application, Bell asked the CRTC to make a ruling by July 14th to avoid any delays on the matter. However, the CRTC has rejected that request, stating maintaining its 40-day timeline would be best for the public interest.

“Commission staff considers that granting such a request may limit the ability of other potential parties to file fulsome interventions or prevent them from filing submissions altogether,” its response reads.

The CRTC is asking the companies, and other stakeholders, to work together to resolve the issue without “unnecessary regulatory intervention.”

In response to the application, Rogers said it had put forward a “fair and reasonable framework” to bring access to all carriers.

“Rogers respectfully submits that there is no urgency in the relief Bell seeks (which is highly problematic in any event) and the request for relief on an expedited basis would be contrary to the public interest and procedural fairness,” the company’s June 19th response reads.

Image credit: Shutterstock

Source: CRTC