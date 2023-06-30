Casetify offers drop protection for Apple’s Vision Pro with ‘Bounce Vision’ accessories

Although the launch of Apple’s highly anticipated Vision Pro is still a few months away, it hasn’t stopped Casetify from announcing a fully customizable accessory lineup for the Mixed Reality headset.

The line of accessories includes headbands, protective bumper-style cases for the external display, neck straps and cushions for the eyepiece, and “more to come,” according to the case company.

Casetify is calling the accessories its ‘Bounce Vision’ lineup, and it will be available to purchase in early 2024, around the same time as the release of the Vision Pro in the U.S. It’s worth noting that the Vision Pro isn’t coming to Canada at launch, so it is likely that the Casetify accessories won’t either.

“Our mission is to empower self-expression, and Bounce Vision is here to do just that,” said Wes Ng, CEO and co-founder of Casetify. “At Casetify, we believe in the power of creativity and individuality, especially when it comes to product design. Our platform provides users with the opportunity to fully customize their tech gadget accessories, allowing them to stand out effortlessly, this time with Apple Vision Pro. With plenty of customization options at their fingertips, customers can create accessories that authentically reflect their personality and style when rocking their latest gadget from Apple.”

Casetify’s ‘Bounce’ range of products is known for professional-grade drop protection for gadgets such as smartphones and laptops. Considering that the Vision Pro will come in at a hefty $3,499 (roughly $4,700 CAD), protecting it from accidental drops should be the top priority for those who are planning to buy the headset.

The changeable headbands, protective bumper-style cases for the external display, neck straps, and cushions for the eyepiece would all be customizable, which means buyers can play around with colours and patterns for their accessories. They’ll also have an option to upload their own designs or photos to be added to the accessories.

The company shared some product prototypes, which you can find below:

Image credit: Casetify

Source: Casetify