Here are the free games hitting Amazon’s Prime Gaming in July 2023

Amazon has revealed all of the free games and in-game content Prime members will be able to claim for free in July.

According to the company, it’s offering more than usual this month in celebration of Prime Day. In case you missed it, the four previously revealed games are:

Prey — June 20th via GOG

Baldur’s Gate II: Enhanced Edition — June 27th via the Amazon Games App

Shovel Knight: Showdown — July 6th via the Amazon Games App

STAR WARS: The Force Unleashed — July 10th via the Amazon Games App

Now, Amazon has revealed four more free games:

Cook, Serve, Delicious! 3?! — July 6th via the Amazon Games App

Nairi: Tower of Shirin — July 13th via the Amazon Games App

Wytchwood — July 20th via the Amazon Games App

Lunar Axe — July 27th, Legacy Games Code

It’s worth noting that Wytchwood was made by Toronto’s Alientrap Games.

Finally, Prime members will receive bonus in-game content for Overwatch 2 (five-plus tier skips), Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0 (free Track Rivals bundle), Diablo IV (Brackish Mount bundle) and Pokémon Go (Timed Research, a Pokémon Go Fest t-shirt and more)

An Amazon Prime membership costs $9.99/month or $99.99/year in Canada.

Image credit: Alientrap

Source: Amazon