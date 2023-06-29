Reddit tells protestors to reopen subreddits

Reddit communities that went private in a form of protest have been told to change their stance.

According to The Verge, Reddit has given moderators till Thursday afternoon to make the change. It’s unclear what the repercussions could be.

“Per Rule 4 of the Moderator Code of Conduct, moderators are required to be active and engaged within their communities. Given this, we encourage you to reopen,” the message, as reported by The Verge, reads.

More than 6,000 subreddits went private earlier this month over Reddit’s API changes. The platform will start charging access for the data come July 1st, forcing some third-party platforms to shut down for good.

In a blog post, Reddit said it was “not shutting down discussions or unilaterally reopening communities.”

Image credit: Shutterstock

Source: The Verge