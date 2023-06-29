What’s leaving Netflix Canada, Crave and Prime Video in July 2023

As is the case every month, several shows and movies are leaving Netflix Canada, Crave and Prime Video in July.

It’s worth noting that the streaming services may only be removing certain shows and movies for a specific amount of time.

Below are all the shows and movies leaving Netflix, Prime Video and Crave in July:

Leaving Prime Video

Fatman — July 7th

Don’t Breathe — July 9th

Raabta — July 18th

Castle — July 20th

Trapped — July 21st

Maluma Live: Medallo En El Mapa — July 23rd

ER — July 29th

Old School — July 31st

Tropic Thunder — July 31st

Here’s what’s leaving Netflix

A Quiet Place Part II – Leaving July 12th

RuPaul’s Drag Race: Season 1 – Leaving July 14th

Ip Man – Leaving July 20th

Ip Man 2 – Leaving July 20th

Ip Man 3 – Leaving July 20th

Ip Man 4: The Finale – Leaving July 20th

In the Heights – Leaving July 27th

Jane the Virgin: Seasons 1 – 5 – Leaving July 30th

Here’s what’s leaving Crave

Saw II (July 1st)

The One and Only Dick Gregory (July 3)

Fresh Water (July 4th)

Family Tree: Season 1 (July 6th)

Pete Lee: Tall, Dark & Pleasant (July 8th)

Ron’s Gone Wrong (July 14th)

False Positive (July 16th)

Dream Horse (July 17th)

The Batman (July 17th)

The End: Season 1 (July 17th)

Godzilla Vs. Mechagodzilla (July 19th)

This Is the Night (July 20th)

Black Bodies (July 27th)

Window Horses (July 31st)

Aankhen (July 31st)

Aarakshan (July 31st)

Ajab Prem Ki Jabab (July 31st)

Blue (July 31st)

Deewangee (July 31st)

Despicable Me (July 31st)

Dus (July 31st)

Fida (July 31st)

Godzilla (1954) (July 31st)

Halla Bol (July 31st)

Hum Hai Rahi Pyar Ke (July 31st)

Ishq Vishk (July 31st)

Ishqiya (July 31st)

Jaaneman (July 31st)

Jab We Met (July 31st)

Judwaa (July 31st)

Khakee (July 31st)

Khuda Gawah (July 31st)

Mann (July 31st)

Mogul Mowgli (July 31st)

Mothra Vs. Godzilla (July 31st)

Portraits From A Fire (July 31st)

Raja Hindustani (July 31st)

Rubaru (July 31st)

Scenes From A Marriage (1974) (July 31st)

The Best Man Holiday (July 31st)

The Day We Left (July 31st)

The Water Walker (July 31st)

Welcome (July 31st)

Autrui (July 31st)

Backcountry (July 31st)

Bad Boys (July 31st)

Bollywood/Hollywood (July 31st)

Breakfast With Scot (July 31st)

Cairo Time (July 31st)

Children of Men (July 31st)

Cooking With Stella (July 31st)

Dave Chappelle’s Block Party (July 31st)

Eart (July 31st)

Eve & The Fire House (July 31st)

Fire (July 31st)

Garden State (July 31st)

Kayak to Klemtu (July 31st)

Kicking and Screaming (July 31st)

Lovely & Amazing (July 31st)

Manufactured Lands (July 31st)

Master and Commander (July 31st)

Maudie (July 31st)

Midnight’s Children (July 31st)

Raising Arizona (July 31st)

Rambling Rose (July 31st)

Ran (1985) (July 31st)

Red Heat (July 31st)

Score: A Hockey Musical (July 31st)

Straight Out Compton (July 31st)

Tapeheads (July 31st)

The Best Man (July 31st)

The Year Dolly Parton Was My Mom (July 31st)

Trainwreck (July 31st)

Watermark (July 31st)

Sister, Sister: Season 1-6 (July 31st)

