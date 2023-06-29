Google Pixel 7, Pixel 7a on sale from Amazon Canada

If you’re looking for a great deal on Google’s Pixel 7 and Pixel 7a, then Amazon is your Answer. The online retailer has cut the cost of this flagship Android-powered smartphone.
Check out all the deals below:
- Google Pixel 7 Pro 5G Obsidian for $979 (save 11%)
- Google Pixel 7 Pro Hazel for $979 (save 11%)
- Google Pixel 7 (5G) 128GB Lemongrass for $579.99 (Renewed)
- Google Pixel 7 5G 128GB – Snow and Pixel 7 Case Chalk for $638.99 (save 13%)
- Google Pixel 7-128GB – Lemongrass for $599 (save 14%)
- Google Pixel 7-128GB – Obsidian for $599 (save 14%)
- Google Pixel 7-128GB – Snow for $599 (save 14%)
- Google Pixel 7 (5G) 128GB Obsidian (Renewed) for $529.77 (save 5%)
The Pixel 7 features a 6.3-inch FHD+ 1080 x 2400 pixel resolution OLED display, a Tensor G2 processor, 8GB of RAM, a 50-megapixel (primary) + 12-megapixel (ultrawide) rear-facing camera, a 10.8-megapixel camera and a 4,355mAh battery.
Source: Amazon Canada