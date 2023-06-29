Acer reveals some of its upcoming laptop and monitor deals

Acer has revealed several of its laptops and monitor deals that will be going live on July 6th as part of its ‘Black Friday in July’ promotion.
The promotion ends on July 13th or until supplies last.
Check out some of the products that will be going on sale below:
Gaming gear
- Nitro 5 Gaming Laptop – AN515-46-R6JQ: 30 percent off $1,999.99
- Nitro 5 Gaming Laptop – AN517-41-R0GA: 32 percent off $1,899.99
- 24.5-inch AOPEN XV2 Gaming Display – 25XV2Q FBMIIPRX: 25 percent off $529.99
- Predator Helios 300 Gaming Laptop – PH315-55-70K4: 28 percent off $2,899.99
Everyday use
- Spin 1 Laptop – SP114-31-C211: 40 percent off $499.99
- Aspire 5 Laptop – A515-56-351F: 41 percent off $799.99
- Swift 3 Laptop – SF314-43-R36M: 20 percent off $749.99
- Swift 3 Laptop – SF314-511-593Q: 20 percent off $999.99
- Acer 28-inch 4K Widescreen Business Monitor – CBL282K SMIIPRX: 27 percent off $449.99
Find all Acer ‘Black Friday in July’ deals here.
Image credit: Acer