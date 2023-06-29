fbpx
Acer reveals some of its upcoming laptop and monitor deals

Get the Predator Helios 300 Gaming Laptop 28 percent off its regular price

Karandeep Oberoi
Jun 29, 20238:03 PM EDT 0 comments

Acer has revealed several of its laptops and monitor deals that will be going live on July 6th as part of its ‘Black Friday in July’ promotion.

The promotion ends on July 13th or until supplies last.

Check out some of the products that will be going on sale below:

Gaming gear

Everyday use

Find all Acer ‘Black Friday in July’ deals here.

Image credit: Acer

