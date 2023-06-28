Windows 11 will let you use your face and fingerprint to log in to apps and websites

Microsoft is making signing on to a website with a Windows 11 device easier.

As revealed in a recent Insider Preview Build for Windows 11, via The Verge, Microsoft is pairing the new passkey standard with its Windows Hello authentication to allow users to natively create and sign in to supported applications and websites using a passkey that can be authenticated via your fingerprint, face scan or a PIN.

Users can also use an external security key if they prefer an external mode of authentication.

To use passkeys, you need to visit a website that supports the standard and create a passkey in its settings. Then, you can sign out and sign in again with the passkey option. In Edge or Chrome, you can find the option to sign in with a passkey under the “Windows Hello or external security key” option. It’s worth noting that your device needs a camera or fingerprint scanner compatible with Windows Hello to use those authentication methods.

With the Insider build, users would also have fundamental control over managing the passkeys that are saved to their device. This will allow users to view and delete passkeys that are saved for their apps and websites. To manage, head to Settings > Account > Passkeys.

Microsoft is not the only company that is embracing passkeys. Apple introduced passkey support to its operating systems last year, and Google has been pushing for passkeys this year. However, the adoption of passkeys is still not widespread, and some websites may not work properly with the feature. For example, Bleeping Computer reported that Google did not allow them to sign in with a passkey after creating one, while their BestBuy and Microsoft accounts could be accessed with a passkey.

Source: Microsoft, Via: The Verge