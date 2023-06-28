Here are the free games hitting PlayStation Plus Essential in July 2023

PlayStation has revealed the free games coming to PlayStation Plus Essential in July 2023.

Leading this month’s lineup is Remedy’s Alan Wake Remastered, an enhanced version of its 2010 acclaimed supernatural action game. The remaster is being made available for free on both PS4 and PS5 ahead of the current-gen-only Alan Wake 2, which was recently voted Most Anticipated Game at Summer Game Fest 2023 by outlets.

Also free on PS4 and PS5 are the 2020 FPS Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and the 2022 survival-adventure game Endling: Extinction is Forever.

All three games will be available through PS Plus from July 4th to 31st. PS Plus Essential members, as well as those subscribed to the more expensive Extra and Premium tiers, can claim these titles.

June’s free PS Plus Essential games, which include NBA 2K23, will remain available until July 3rd.

A PlayStation Plus Essential membership costs $11.99/month, $29.99/three months or $69.99/year.

Image credit: Remedy

Source: PlayStation