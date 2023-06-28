New on Paramount+ Canada: July 2023

Paramount has revealed all of the movies and TV shows hitting its Paramount+ streaming service in Canada in July.
This month’s highlights include Taylor Sheridan’s Zoe Saldaña-led Special Ops: Lioness, the Zoey 101 sequel film Zoey 102 and The Ritual Killer starring Morgan Freeman. See below for the full list.
July 1st
- Away From Her
- Biography: WWE Legends (Season 3)
- Brooklyn
- Stories We Tell
July 4th
- The F**k-It List
- Midsommar
- Puss in Boots
- She’s the Man
July 6th
- A Thin Line (Season 1) [Paramount+ Original]
July 7th
- Big Nate (new episode block) [Paramount+ Original]
- FBI True (Season 3)
- The Frontier (Season 1)
July 11th
- Aloft
- Daddy’s Home 2
- How To Train Your Dragon
- The Loud House, New Block of Episodes
- War of the Worlds
July 14th
- Hot Yachts Miami (Season 1) [Paramount+ Original]
- Spotlight (series)
- A Quiet Place Part II
- Swipe, Match, Murder: The Disappearance of Grace Millane
July 15th
- Disquiet
July 18th
- Eagle Eye
- Kung Fu Panda
- Kung Fu Panda 2
- I Wanna Rock: The 80’s Metal Dream
- Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe
- Superstar
- Walker (Seasons 1-3)
July 19th
- Buddy Games 2: Spring Awakening
- Wynonna Judd: Between Hell and Hallelujah
July 21st
- Boris Becker: The Rise and Fall
- Paradise City
July 23rd
- Special Ops: Lioness [Paramount+ Original]
July 25th
- Bossy Bear (new episode block)
- Misconduct
- Monsters vs. Aliens
- Road To Perdition
- Seabiscuit
July 27th
- Snag
- Zoey 102 [Paramount+ Original]
July 28th
- Housebroken (Season 1)
- Never Seen Again (Season 4) [Paramount+ Original]
- The Ritual Killer
- Transformers: Earthspark (new episode block)
July 29th
- Tad, The Lost Explorer and the Emerald Tablet
July 30th
- The Infernal Machine
July 31st
- Little Dixie
A Paramount+ subscription costs $9.99/month. Paramount+ is available on Android, iOS, Apple TV and more.
Find out what came to Paramount+ in June here.
Image credit: Paramount