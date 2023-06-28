fbpx
New on Paramount+ Canada: July 2023

Taylor Sheridan's next series is a thriller called Special Ops: Lioness starring Zoe Saldaña

Bradly Shankar
Jun 28, 202311:59 AM EDT 0 comments
Zoe Saldana Special Ops: Lioness

Paramount has revealed all of the movies and TV shows hitting its Paramount+ streaming service in Canada in July.

This month’s highlights include Taylor Sheridan’s Zoe Saldaña-led Special Ops: Lioness, the Zoey 101 sequel film Zoey 102 and The Ritual Killer starring Morgan Freeman. See below for the full list.

July 1st

  • Away From Her
  • Biography: WWE Legends (Season 3)
  • Brooklyn
  • Stories We Tell

July 4th

  • The F**k-It List
  • Midsommar
  • Puss in Boots
  • She’s the Man

July 6th

  • A Thin Line (Season 1) [Paramount+ Original]

July 7th

  • Big Nate (new episode block) [Paramount+ Original]
  • FBI True (Season 3)
  • The Frontier (Season 1)

July 11th

  • Aloft
  • Daddy’s Home 2
  • How To Train Your Dragon
  • The Loud House, New Block of Episodes
  • War of the Worlds

July 14th

  • Hot Yachts Miami (Season 1) [Paramount+ Original]
  • Spotlight (series)
  • A Quiet Place Part II
  • Swipe, Match, Murder: The Disappearance of Grace Millane

July 15th

  • Disquiet

July 18th

  • Eagle Eye
  • Kung Fu Panda
  • Kung Fu Panda 2
  • I Wanna Rock: The 80’s Metal Dream
  • Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe
  • Superstar
  • Walker (Seasons 1-3)

July 19th

  • Buddy Games 2: Spring Awakening
  • Wynonna Judd: Between Hell and Hallelujah

July 21st

  • Boris Becker: The Rise and Fall
  • Paradise City

July 23rd

  • Special Ops: Lioness [Paramount+ Original]

July 25th

  • Bossy Bear (new episode block)
  • Misconduct
  • Monsters vs. Aliens
  • Road To Perdition
  • Seabiscuit

July 27th

  • Snag
  • Zoey 102 [Paramount+ Original]

July 28th

  • Housebroken (Season 1)
  • Never Seen Again (Season 4) [Paramount+ Original]
  • The Ritual Killer
  • Transformers: Earthspark (new episode block)

July 29th

  • Tad, The Lost Explorer and the Emerald Tablet

July 30th

  • The Infernal Machine

July 31st

  • Little Dixie

