Get Koodo’s $60/40GB plan for $48.70 thanks to new bill credit

Telus-owned Koodo has joined Virgin Plus and Fido in offering a discount on its $60/mo 40GB plan, bringing it down to $48.70 per month.

Koodo is now offering a $271.20 bill credit when you sign up for the $60/40GB plan and bring your own phone. The credit is split over 24 months, which works out to $11.30 off each month.

The plan includes 40GB of data at 4G speed, which Koodo caps at up to 100Mbps. Along with the data, the plan includes unlimited Canada-wide minutes, unlimited Canada-wide text and picture messaging and more. Customers can also pick a free perk to go with the plan, like premium voicemail, rollover data, or a speed boost to get up to 200Mbps speeds.

Customers can save the $50 connection fee when they shop online, but Koodo does charge a $5 SIM card fee.

The $48.70/mo cost is a fair bit better than the regular $60 cost, but it still doesn’t come close to the Black Friday $45/50GB offer Koodo had. Unfortunately, while it beats the $50/40GB plans from Virgin and Fido, I’d argue Freedom’s ongoing $50/40GB Canada-U.S. plan is overall better value even if it costs a couple of dollars more each month. If you travel to the U.S. frequently, the savings on roaming will add up quickly.

You can check out Koodo’s plan here.