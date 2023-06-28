fbpx
New on Hayu: July 2023

More Below Deck is coming to Hayu this month

Dean Daley
Jun 28, 20237:34 AM EDT 0 comments

Everyone knows about Netflix, Crave and Prime Video, but there are also other video streaming platforms available in Canada for fans of niche content.

For example, NBC Universal’s Hayu is a reality TV subscription streaming service that gets new series monthly and continuing series weekly.

Below is all of the new content hitting the platform in July:

What’s New

  • Buried in the Backyard: Season 5 — July 2nd
  • Luann and Sonja: Welcome to Crappie Lake: Season 1 — July 9th @10pm ET
  • The Real Housewives of New York City: Season 14 – July 16th @10pm
  • Below Deck Down Under: Season 2 — July 17th @9pm ET

Continuing Series

  • The Real Housewives of Atlanta: Season 15 — Sunday
  • Killer Relationship with Faith Jenkins: Season 2 — Mondays
  • Snapped: Killer Couples: Season 17 — Mondays
  • Below Deck Sailing Yacht: Season 4 — Mondays @9pm
  • Watch What Happens Live: Season 20 — Tuesdays – Saturdays
  • The Real Housewives of Orange County: Season 17 — Wednesdays @9pm ET
  • The Real Housewives of Miami: Season 5 — Thursdays
  • The Real Murders of Orange County: Season 3 — Saturdays
  • New York Homicide: Season 2 — Sundays

Hayu is available to stream on Hayu.com, on iOS and Android, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Chromecast, Xbox and other major platforms. Hayu costs $6.99/month in Canada.

