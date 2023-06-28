Amazon Fire HD Tablets are up to 33 percent off

Ahead of Amazon’s big Prime Day event next month, the massive online retailer has slashed the pricing on its own Fire HD tablets. This is part of it ‘early Prime Day’ tech deals.

The Fire HD 10 has a 10.1-inch Full HD display and offers 32GB or 64GB of internal storage, which gives room for apps, games, books and photos. If you need additional storage, the tablet has a microSD card slot that can expand up to 1TB. In terms of battery life, the Fire HD 10 offers long hours of usage and charges quickly.

Amazon’s Fire tablets operate on Fire OS, a customized version of Android that doesn’t include the Google Play Store or Google’s services. However, you can access a wide range of digital content, including streaming services like Amazon Prime Video and Netflix.

Source: Amazon Canada