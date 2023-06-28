Activision would likely ditch Microsoft takeover if FTC pauses deal

In the ongoing case between the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) and Microsoft, Activision CEO Bobby Kotick has been called to testify. As reported by Bloomberg, Kotick says that Activision Blizzard will likely drop the takeover attempt if the FTC were to pause the deal.

“My board’s view is if the preliminary injunction is granted, we don’t see how this will continue,” Kotick says.

Kotick went on to defend the acquisition, fighting back against the argument that Microsoft will monopolize the video game home console and streaming industries.

The FTC first opened its suit against Microsoft in late 2022. US District Judge Jacqueline Scott Corley is tasked with deciding whether to halt the acquisition. The purchase of Activision Blizzard has a July 18 closure date, which means it shouldn’t be too long before we have a conclusion on the matter.

Microsoft’s $69 billion USD (roughly $91.4 billion CAD) acquisition of Activision Blizzard has other regulatory hurdles beyond the FTC as well. While the European Union has approved the deal, the United Kingdom temporarily blocked it in April.

Several things have been uncovered during the ongoing FTC hearing. These include Microsoft having once worked on a standalone Xbox Cloud Gaming version, having considered acquiring Sega, and next-gen home consoles not being planned for release until 2028.

Image credit: Shutterstock

Source: Bloomberg