New on Prime Video Canada: July 2023

Amazon has revealed the full list of movies and TV shows coming to its Prime Video service in Canada in July.
Highlights include all 14 seasons of Degrassi: The Next Generation and the second seasons of The Summer I Turned Pretty and Good Omens.
Read on for the full list, including what’s landing on Prime Video’s paid channels.
July 1st
- The Amazing Spider-Man
- Back to School
- Bananas
- Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure
- Bill & Ted’s Bogus Journey
- Class
- The Decameron
- Dirty Work
- Fiddler On The Roof
- Frogs
- Hang ‘Em High
- Henry V
- Into The Blue
- Into The Blue 2: The Reef
- Invaders From Mars
- Mac And Me
- Moby Dick
- Nicholas Nickleby
- Once Bitten
- Red Dawn
- Six Degrees of Separation
- The Snowman
July 5th
- Atomic Blonde
- Les Beaux Malaises (Seasons 1-3)
July 6th
- L’Estate Piu Calda [Amazon Original]
- WNBA: Seattle Storm at Connecticut Sun
July 7th
- The Horrors of Dolores Roach [Amazon Original]
- Los Iniciados [Amazon Original]
- Robots
July 10th
- Captain Underpants
- Fire
July 11th
- Champions
July 12th
- The Amazing Spider-Man 2
- Ana Season 3 [Exclusive Content]
- Hostel Daze [Exclusive Content]
July 13th
- Neighbours (Season 20 — Part 2)
July 14th
- The Summer I Turned Pretty (Season 2) [Amazon Original]
- Thandatti
July 15th
- Hostel Daze (Season 4) [Exclusive Content]
- Inside
- ONE Fight Night 12: Kryklia vs. Xhaja on Prime Video
July 18th
- Degrassi: The Next Generation (Seasons 1–14)
- Degrassi High (Seasons 1-2)
- Degrassi Junior High (Seasons 1-3)
- Degrassi Talks
- Degrassi Unscripted
- Degrassi High: School’s Out
- Hello Kitty: Super Style! (Season 5) [Amazon Original]
- Kids of Degrassi Street
July 19th
- Spider-Man: Homecoming
July 20th
- Fit Check: Confessions of an Ukay Queen [Exclusive Content]
July 21st
- ANBA: Los Angeles Sparks at Minnesota Lynx
- The Hunt for Karl Lagerfeld’s Millions [Amazon Original]
- Hustle
- Libre De Reir [Amazon Original]
- Made in Heaven
- Shin Kamen Rider
- WNBA: Las Vegas Aces at Seattle Storm
July 25th
- Jim Gaffigan: Dark Pale [Amazon Original]
- Takeshi’s Castle [Amazon Original]
July 26th
- Spy
July 27th
- WBNA: Atlanta Dream at New York Liberty
July 28th
- Game of Love
- Good Omens (Season 2) [Amazon Original]
- Novela [Amazon Original]
July 29th
- A Thousand and One
Prime Video Channels
- Endeavour (Season 8) on PBS Masterpiece — July 4th
- Plane on Starz — July 14th
- What We Do in the Shadows (Season 5) on Citytv+ — July 14th
- Silent Witness (Season 26) on BritBox — July 18th
- Special Ops: Lioness (Season 1) on Paramount+ — July 23rd
- Dark Winds (Season 2) on AMC+ — July 27th
- When Calls the Heart (Season 10) on Super Channel — July 31st
What’s leaving Prime Video
- Fatman — July 7th
- Don’t Breathe — July 9th
- Raabta — July 18th
- Castle — July 20th
- Trapped — July 21st
- Maluma Live: Medallo En El Mapa — July 23rd
- ER — July 29th
- Old School — July 31st
- Tropic Thunder — July 31st
Find out what came to Prime Video Canada in June here.
Prime Video is included with an Amazon Prime membership, which costs $9.99/month or $99/year.
Image credit: Prime Video