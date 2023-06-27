fbpx
Resources

New on Prime Video Canada: July 2023

The second seasons of The Summer I Turned Pretty and Good Omens are hitting Prime Video this month

Bradly Shankar
Jun 27, 20235:14 PM EDT 0 comments
Good Omens Season 2

Amazon has revealed the full list of movies and TV shows coming to its Prime Video service in Canada in July.

Highlights include all 14 seasons of Degrassi: The Next Generation and the second seasons of The Summer I Turned Pretty and Good Omens.

Read on for the full list, including what’s landing on Prime Video’s paid channels.

July 1st

  • The Amazing Spider-Man
  • Back to School
  • Bananas
  • Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure
  • Bill & Ted’s Bogus Journey
  • Class
  • The Decameron
  • Dirty Work
  • Fiddler On The Roof
  • Frogs
  • Hang ‘Em High
  • Henry V
  • Into The Blue
  • Into The Blue 2: The Reef
  • Invaders From Mars
  • Mac And Me
  • Moby Dick
  • Nicholas Nickleby
  • Once Bitten
  • Red Dawn
  • Six Degrees of Separation
  • The Snowman

July 5th

  • Atomic Blonde
  • Les Beaux Malaises (Seasons 1-3)

July 6th

  • L’Estate Piu Calda [Amazon Original]
  • WNBA: Seattle Storm at Connecticut Sun

July 7th

  • The Horrors of Dolores Roach [Amazon Original]
  • Los Iniciados [Amazon Original]
  • Robots

July 10th

  • Captain Underpants
  • Fire

July 11th

  • Champions

July 12th

  • The Amazing Spider-Man 2
  • Ana Season 3 [Exclusive Content]
  • Hostel Daze [Exclusive Content]

July 13th

  • Neighbours (Season 20 — Part 2)

July 14th

  • The Summer I Turned Pretty (Season 2) [Amazon Original]
  • Thandatti

July 15th

  • Hostel Daze (Season 4) [Exclusive Content]
  • Inside
  • ONE Fight Night 12: Kryklia vs. Xhaja on Prime Video

July 18th

  • Degrassi: The Next Generation (Seasons 1–14)
  • Degrassi High (Seasons 1-2)
  • Degrassi Junior High (Seasons 1-3)
  • Degrassi Talks
  • Degrassi Unscripted
  • Degrassi High: School’s Out
  • Hello Kitty: Super Style! (Season 5) [Amazon Original]
  • Kids of Degrassi Street

July 19th

  • Spider-Man: Homecoming

July 20th

  • Fit Check: Confessions of an Ukay Queen [Exclusive Content]

July 21st

  • ANBA: Los Angeles Sparks at Minnesota Lynx
  • The Hunt for Karl Lagerfeld’s Millions [Amazon Original]
  • Hustle
  • Libre De Reir [Amazon Original]
  • Made in Heaven
  • Shin Kamen Rider
  • WNBA: Las Vegas Aces at Seattle Storm

July 25th

  • Jim Gaffigan: Dark Pale [Amazon Original]
  • Takeshi’s Castle [Amazon Original]

July 26th

  • Spy

July 27th

  • WBNA: Atlanta Dream at New York Liberty

July 28th

  • Game of Love
  • Good Omens (Season 2) [Amazon Original]
  • Novela [Amazon Original]

July 29th

  • A Thousand and One

Prime Video Channels

  • Endeavour (Season 8) on PBS Masterpiece — July 4th
  • Plane on Starz — July 14th
  • What We Do in the Shadows (Season 5) on Citytv+ — July 14th
  • Silent Witness (Season 26) on BritBox — July 18th
  • Special Ops: Lioness (Season 1) on Paramount+ — July 23rd
  • Dark Winds (Season 2) on AMC+ — July 27th
  • When Calls the Heart (Season 10) on Super Channel — July 31st

What’s leaving Prime Video

  • Fatman — July 7th
  • Don’t Breathe — July 9th
  • Raabta — July 18th
  • Castle — July 20th
  • Trapped — July 21st
  • Maluma Live: Medallo En El Mapa — July 23rd
  • ER — July 29th
  • Old School — July 31st
  • Tropic Thunder — July 31st

Find out what came to Prime Video Canada in June here.

Prime Video is included with an Amazon Prime membership, which costs $9.99/month or $99/year.

Image credit: Prime Video

Comments