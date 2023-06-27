New on Prime Video Canada: July 2023

Amazon has revealed the full list of movies and TV shows coming to its Prime Video service in Canada in July.

Highlights include all 14 seasons of Degrassi: The Next Generation and the second seasons of The Summer I Turned Pretty and Good Omens.

Read on for the full list, including what’s landing on Prime Video’s paid channels.

July 1st

The Amazing Spider-Man

Back to School

Bananas

Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure

Bill & Ted’s Bogus Journey

Class

The Decameron

Dirty Work

Fiddler On The Roof

Frogs

Hang ‘Em High

Henry V

Into The Blue

Into The Blue 2: The Reef

Invaders From Mars

Mac And Me

Moby Dick

Nicholas Nickleby

Once Bitten

Red Dawn

Six Degrees of Separation

The Snowman

July 5th

Atomic Blonde

Les Beaux Malaises (Seasons 1-3)

July 6th

L’Estate Piu Calda [Amazon Original]

WNBA: Seattle Storm at Connecticut Sun

July 7th

The Horrors of Dolores Roach [Amazon Original]

Los Iniciados [Amazon Original]

Robots

July 10th

Captain Underpants

Fire

July 11th

Champions

July 12th

The Amazing Spider-Man 2

Ana Season 3 [Exclusive Content]

Hostel Daze [Exclusive Content]

July 13th

Neighbours (Season 20 — Part 2)

July 14th

The Summer I Turned Pretty (Season 2) [Amazon Original]

Thandatti

July 15th

Hostel Daze (Season 4) [Exclusive Content]

Inside

ONE Fight Night 12: Kryklia vs. Xhaja on Prime Video

July 18th

Degrassi: The Next Generation (Seasons 1–14)

Degrassi High (Seasons 1-2)

Degrassi Junior High (Seasons 1-3)

Degrassi Talks

Degrassi Unscripted

Degrassi High: School’s Out

Hello Kitty: Super Style! (Season 5) [Amazon Original]

Kids of Degrassi Street

July 19th

Spider-Man: Homecoming

July 20th

Fit Check: Confessions of an Ukay Queen [Exclusive Content]

July 21st

ANBA: Los Angeles Sparks at Minnesota Lynx

The Hunt for Karl Lagerfeld’s Millions [Amazon Original]

Hustle

Libre De Reir [Amazon Original]

Made in Heaven

Shin Kamen Rider

WNBA: Las Vegas Aces at Seattle Storm

July 25th

Jim Gaffigan: Dark Pale [Amazon Original]

Takeshi’s Castle [Amazon Original]

July 26th

Spy

July 27th

WBNA: Atlanta Dream at New York Liberty

July 28th

Game of Love

Good Omens (Season 2) [Amazon Original]

Novela [Amazon Original]

July 29th

A Thousand and One

Prime Video Channels

Endeavour (Season 8) on PBS Masterpiece — July 4th

Plane on Starz — July 14th

What We Do in the Shadows (Season 5) on Citytv+ — July 14th

Silent Witness (Season 26) on BritBox — July 18th

Special Ops: Lioness (Season 1) on Paramount+ — July 23rd

Dark Winds (Season 2) on AMC+ — July 27th

When Calls the Heart (Season 10) on Super Channel — July 31st

What’s leaving Prime Video

Fatman — July 7th

Don’t Breathe — July 9th

Raabta — July 18th

Castle — July 20th

Trapped — July 21st

Maluma Live: Medallo En El Mapa — July 23rd

ER — July 29th

Old School — July 31st

Tropic Thunder — July 31st

