Leaked case images show minor design tweaks in iPhone 15 Pro

New leaked images of the upcoming iPhone 15 Pro’s case indicate that its power and volume buttons will have a slightly different positioning.

These images, which surfaced on the popular social media platform Weibo, provide a glimpse into the subtle changes the iPhone 15 Pro might offer. Compared to the previous iPhone 14 Pro models, the power and volume buttons will now sit slightly lower on the device’s frame. We aren’t sure how this shift could potentially enhance the overall user experience.

The case images also reveal a transition from Lightning to USB-C on the ‌iPhone 15 Pro‌, necessitating a slightly larger bottom cutout. It’s worth noting that this change might just be limited to European handsets.

Last but not least, the case shows what might be a differently-shaped mute switch. The iPhone 15 Pro’s mute switch appears to require less space and utilizes a smaller cutout.

Recent rumours have also indicated that Apple is considering adding an Apple Watch-like action button to the iPhone 15 series, which might justify the change in the mute button’s cutout.

As per Apple’s usual release pattern, the ‌iPhone 15 Pro‌ and ‌iPhone 15 Pro‌ Max, along with the standard ‌iPhone 15‌ and ‌iPhone 15‌ Plus models, are expected to make their debut in the fall. We’ll likely learn more about the devices as we approach that release window.

Image credit: MacRumors

Source: Weibo Via: MacRumors