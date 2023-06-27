Governments of Canada and Ontario announce $4 million investment for high-speed internet access

The governments of Canada and Ontario will collectively provide $4 million in funding to bring high-speed internet to 400 homes across underserved communities across Ontario.

The investment covers the communities of Crosshill, Dorking, Hawkesville, Heidelberg, Linwood, Millbank, St Clements and Wellesley.

“High-speed Internet service is essential to the success of everyone living and working in rural communities across Ontario. Today’s investment will help create jobs; improve access to health care and online learning services; and keep people connected to their family, friends and loved ones,” said Tim Louis, member of parliament for Kitchener–Conestoga. “Our government is working hard to ensure that everyone, no matter where they live, can take part and thrive in a digital world.”

The investment comes as part of a broader Canada–Ontario broadband partnership program to support large-scale, fibre-based projects that will provide high-speed Internet access to more than 280,000 homes across the province.

The announcement is part of the government’s aim to ensure 98 percent of Canadians have access to high-speed internet by the year 2026 and 100 percent by 2030.

Read more about the investment here.

Header image credit: Shutterstock

Source: Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada