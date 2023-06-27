Nearly 500 Degrassi episodes are coming to Prime Video Canada in July

Amazon has announced that 496 episodes of several Degrassi series will begin streaming on Prime Video in Canada on July 18th.

Specifically, this includes the following Canadian shows:

Degrassi Junior High (Seasons 1-3)

Degrassi High (Seasons 1-2)

Degrassi High: School’s Out (film)

Degrassi: The Next Generation (Seasons 1-14)

Degrassi Talks (Season 1)

Degrassi Unscripted (Season 1)

The Kids of Degrassi Street (Season 1)

It’s worth noting that Paramount-owned Pluto TV has a dedicated Degrassi channel through which you can stream some of the series, like The Next Generation, for free with ads. However, Amazon says that as of July 18th, Prime Video will offer the “most seasons of Degrassi available in one place for Canadians.”

Degrassi, of course, is a popular and iconic Canadian franchise about teenagers at the fictional Degrassi Community School. The shows have been praised for tackling complex subject matter like bullying, teen pregnancy, drug use, domestic violence and mental health.

In 2022, HBO Max ordered a gritty Degrassi reboot in early 2022, but it was scrapped later that year amid Warner Bros. Discovery’s rampant cost-cutting initiatives. It’s unclear when we might get the next Degrassi series. Canadian media company WildBrain owns the entire franchise.

Image credit: WildBrain