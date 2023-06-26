Unsurprisingly, Xbox says The Elder Scrolls VI is ‘likely five-plus years away’

If you’ve been waiting for the next Elder Scrolls amid the many Skyrim re-releases, you’re going to have to hold out a while longer.

During the ongoing FTC hearings about Microsoft’s pending acquisition of Activision Blizzard, Xbox chief Phil Spencer said The Elder Scrolls VI is “likely five-plus years away.” He made the comments in response to a larger discussion surrounding Microsoft withholding games from PlayStation. Spencer claims Xbox hasn’t determined on which platforms The Elder Scrolls VI will be available because the game is many years away.

“I think we’ve been a little unclear on what platforms it will launch on given how far out the game is,” said Spencer. “It’s difficult for us right now to nail down exactly what platforms that game will launch on.”

It’s worth noting that Xbox has already made subsidiary Bethesda’s Redfall and Starfield Xbox console exclusives, so many have expected the company to do the same with The Elder Scrolls VI. For now, though, Xbox and Bethesda have only been talking about Starfield, given that the sci-fi open-world game is set to release this September.

On the one hand, it’s not surprising that The Elder Scrolls VI is so far out, considering that the core Todd Howard-led team behind that game is also working on Starfield. That said, it does beg the question of why Bethesda officially revealed the game via a CG trailer in 2018, so many years before it would clearly be ready to be fully unveiled, let alone released.

In the meantime, Xbox will continue to speak to the FTC to make its case for acquiring Activision Blizzard. Regulators around the world have been heavily scrutinizing the deal over anti-competition concerns, although it’s already been approved in many markets. However, the U.K. blocked the deal, leading Microsoft to seek an appeal, while the FTC is currently asking the court for an injunction.

Image credit: Bethesda

Via: IGN