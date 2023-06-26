Samsung announces new Pokémon-themed Galaxy Buds 2, Buds 2 Pro

Samsung has unveiled a new Pokémon-themed series of Galaxy Buds 2 and Buds 2 Pro earbuds, per a new newsroom release. On offer are the highly adorable Jigglypuff, Ditto, and Snorlax, with each becoming available in South Korea beginning on June 27th.

Unfortunately, there’s no news of a North American release as of yet. That being said, the South Korean tech giant brought its popular Poké Ball Galaxy Buds case to the West late last year. If this is any indication, we might not have to wait too long to see the crossover reach Canadian shores.

If you’re a fan of classic first-generation Pokémon and happen to be within the Samsung Galaxy ecosystem, the new Buds 2 and Buds 2 Pro editions are downright irresistible. Considering the sheer worldwide popularity of the Pokémon franchise, it’s hard not to imagine more of the beloved Pocket Monsters getting the Galaxy Bud treatment as well. Mew Galaxy Buds, anyone?

In other Pokémon-related news, we got another look at the upcoming Scarlet and Violet DLC update in the recent Nintendo Direct presentation. A separate Detective Pikachu Returns title was also confirmed for Switch, alongside an October 6th release date.

