New leak showcases Asus Zenfone 10 in all its colourways

A new collection of leaked Asus Zenfone 10 images have been spotted by WinFuture, showcasing the upcoming smartphone from multiple angles and in a number of colourways. The phone maintains its familiar design language and is rendered in black, blue, green, red, and white variants.

The new renders show off a left-aligned hole-punch selfie camera, a dual rear camera setup with large lenses, and a fresh wallpaper with the number “10” written on it. The Asus Zenfone branding appears below the camera lenses and is oriented vertically.

The Taiwanese electronics company released the Zenfone 9 last summer to much fanfare. Its compact form factor and inclusion of a 3.5mm headphone jack have made the Zenfone line a unique proposition within the North American flagship phone market.

Seeing Asus double down on its compact flagship form factor is promising. These days, it’s rare to find a high-end Android smartphone that doesn’t boast a mammoth-sized display. While 5.9 inches diagonal might not be iPhone 13 mini small, it’s still compact enough to improve one-handed usability.

The Asus Zenfone 10 is expected to be unveiled on June 29.

Image credit: WinFuture

Header image credit: Asus

Source: WinFuture Via Android Police