Cyber attack causes disruptions at Petro-Canada locations

The company's website and app are also down

Nida Zafar
Jun 26, 20232:06 PM EDT 0 comments

Petro-Canada is dealing with a cybersecurity issue that started over the weekend.

According to messaging the company shared on Twitter, the incident impacts physical locations, its app, and its website.

Petro-Canada offers gas at the pump and charging for electric vehicles (EVs) at some of its locations.

Some outlets are only accepting cash, and car washes may be unavailable. Customers also can’t access Petro Points, Petro-Canada’s loyalty program, at this time.

On June 24th, the company tweeted that customers won’t be able to log into their accounts online or through the app.

Petro-Canada runs under the Suncor brand. “At this time, we are not aware of any evidence that customer, supplier or employee data has been compromised or misused as a result of this situation,” the company said in a press release.

Image credit: Shutterstock 

Source: Suncor

