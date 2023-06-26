What’s new on CBC Gem in July 2023

CBC has unveiled the full list of movies and shows hitting its CBC Gem streaming service in July.
Below is all the content set to hit the platform:
July 1st
CBC News Special: Canada Day 2023
July 3rd
- Dodi and Diana: The Princess and the Playboy
- Mittens & Pants
July 5th
- Ten Year Old Tom: Season 10
- World Volleyball beach Pro Tour Elite16 – July 5th, July 26th, July 30th
July 6th
Lac Mégantic – This Is Not An Accident
July 7th
- Lac Mégantic – This Is Not An Accident
- Bernie Langille Wants To Know What Happened to Bernie Langille
- Escape to the Country: Season 29, A Episodes 15-28
- Hey Duggee
July 8th
- World Para Athletics Championships – July 8th to 17th
July 14th
- The Missing: Season 1
- World Aquatics Championships
July 16th
- Race Against The Tide: Season 3
- Moonshine: Season 3
- The Greatest British Baking Show: Season 13
July 21st
- The Dog Academy: Season 1A
July 23rd
- Amy
- FivB Volleyball Nations League (streaming now through July 23rd)
July 24th
Golf’s Greatest Holes: Season 2
July 28th
Avant Le Crash | Before the Crash
July 31st
- Bestest Day Ever With My Best Friend
- Mini-Jon and Mini-Maple
CBC Gem is free with ads, while an ad-free ‘Premium’ subscription is available for $4.99/month.