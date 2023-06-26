fbpx
Deals

Anker plugs, portable chargers and cables prices cut by up to 40 percent

Ian Hardy
Jun 26, 20238:07 AM EDT 0 comments

Anker has set new low prices on select cables, chargers, portable chargers and cables.

Check out all the savings below:

MobileSyrup utilizes affiliate partnerships. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, though we may earn a commission on purchases made via these links that helps fund the journalism provided free on our website.

Source: Amazon Canada

Comments