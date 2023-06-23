Samsung’s Galaxy Tab S9 will reportedly launch in gray and beige

In about a month, Samsung will unveil its Galaxy foldables, the Galaxy smartwatches and the Galaxy Tab S9. We’re now learning more about the Galaxy Tab S9 thanks to a new leak from Ross Young.

Colors on the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Series

S9/S9+/S9 Ultra: Beige and Gray

S9 FE/FE+: Gray, Light Green, Light Pink and Silver — Ross Young (@DSCCRoss) June 21, 2023

The Tab S9 and Tab S9+ and the Ultra will reportedly launch in two colours, beige and grey. Rumours indicate the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE and Tab S9 FE+ will offer more colour variants, including light green, light pink, silver and gray.

Other leaks about the Tab S9 indicate that the tablet sports an IP68 water and dust certification. Further, renders indicate that the Tab S9 will look very similar to the last year’s Tab S8 models.

The Tab S9 is expected to launch alongside the Galaxy Z Fold 5, Galaxy Z Flip 5, and Galaxy Watch 6.

Source: Ross Young Via: Android Police