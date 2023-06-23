Amazon discounts Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 Core by $20

Microsoft’s 2022-released Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 Core is currently on sale on Amazon.

The controller, regularly priced at $159.99, is currently available for $139.99 ($20 off).

Like the standard Series 2, this controller boasts adjustable-tension thumbsticks, a wrap-around rubberized grip and shorter hair trigger locks. It also supports wireless, Bluetooth, and USB-C connectivity across different devices.

The controller runs on a rechargeable battery that lasts for up to 40 hours on a single charge.

It’s worth noting that the controller does not ship with extra accessories such as the metal paddles, spare thumbsticks, alternate D-pad, wireless charging dock, and carrying case that come with the original Elite Series 2. Those can be purchased separately here.

Learn more about the Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 Core or purchase it for $139.99 here.

For more on the Xbox Elite Series 2 gamepad, check out our coverage of the controller’s various issues.

MobileSyrup utilizes affiliate partnerships. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, though we may earn a commission on purchases made via these links that helps fund the journalism provided free on our website.