Musk vs Zuckerberg might soon be available on a screen near you

The rivalry between the tech giants has intensified, and no, we’re not talking about Apple and Google/Samsung.

The friction between Mark Zuckerberg and Elon Musk has reached a new level. The Meta CEO has publicly challenged the Tesla CEO after Musk tweeted that he would be “up for a cage fight” with Zuckerberg.

Zuckerberg took a screenshot of the Tweet and posted it on his Instagram story with the caption “Send Me Location.”

I’m up for a cage match if he is lol — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 21, 2023

Musk subsequently responded in a tweet reply with just two words: “Vegas Octagon.”

He then added that “I have this great move that I call ‘The Walrus,’ where I just lie on top of my opponent & do nothing.”

This comes soon after it was revealed that Meta is working on a Twitter competitor. Named Project 92, information about the new platform was leaked last month by Lia Haberman in her ICYMI Substack newsletter.

Since then, Musk has been passing stingy comments on Twitter like “Zuck my 👅.” Zuckerberg, on the other hand, has expressed his ambition to make Twitter obsolete. “I’ve always thought that Twitter should have a billion people using it,” he said during a recent podcast interview with Lex Fridman.

Zuck my 👅 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 21, 2023

It is hard to predict the outcome of such a match, but one thing is certain: it would be one of the most entertaining fights of all time. Musk is 51, and has the advantage of size and strength, he also claimed to have experience in “real hard-core street fights” when he was growing up in South Africa and his secret ‘The Walrus,’ move is nothing to scoff at. Zuckerberg is 39 and an avid MMA and Jiu-Jitsu practitioner. He’s also overall fitter than Musk.

Whether the two will actually step into the cage remains to be seen.

