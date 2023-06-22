Fido, Koodo, Virgin drop $39/20GB offer in favour of $39/10GB plan

Several Canadian providers have dropped their $39/mo 20GB plans in favour of $39/mo 10GB plans.

Rogers flanker Fido lead the charge, changing its $39/20GB plan into a $39/10GB plan with a bonus 10GB of data several days ago. That 10GB bonus offer expired on June 19th, leaving a $39/10GB plan. However, it’s worth keeping in mind that Fido actually charges $44/mo for the plan and customers can “save” $5/mo by signing up for automatic payments.

Now, Telus’ Koodo and Bell’s Virgin have joined Fido in dropping their $39/20GB plans to $39/10GB. Interestingly, Koodo still lists the $39/10GB offer as a promotion, suggesting it might not stick around for long.

Aside from the data, the plans include what you’d typically expect from these providers; unlimited Canada-wide calling and messaging, calling features like voicemail and call display, and more.

If you missed out on the $39/20GB plan, however, don’t fret. Freedom Mobile kicked things off by offering the plan first, which saw other providers scrambling to match the offer. As of publication, Freedom still has the $39/20GB plan available. It’s also at some other providers, like Telus’ Public Mobile.

Either way, you definitely shouldn’t sign up for the $39/10GB plan from Fido, Koodo or Virgin Plus. $39/10GB isn’t worth your money when $39/20GB was available just a day ago.