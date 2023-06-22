fbpx
New on Crave: July 2023

Minx season 2 is coming this July

Dean Daley
Jun 22, 20231:19 PM EDT 0 comments

Bell has revealed the full list of movies and shows hitting its Crave service in Canada.

Highlights include Parks and RecreationHalloween Ends, and Minx season 2.

July 1st

  • Parks and Recreation: Seasons 1-7
  • Crave’s Oh Canada! Collections
  • We are Marshall
  • Who You Gonna Call

July 7th

  • Riceboy Sleeps
  • Falcon Lake
  • Halloween Ends
  • The Amityville Curse
  • The Dessert: Season 1
  • MTV Couples Retreat: Season 3
  • Cross Country Cake Off: Season 1
  • The Good House
  • Step Brothers
July 8th

July 9th

  • Last Call: Episode 1 @9pm ET

July 13th

  • Project Greenlight
  • Full Circle: Episodes 1-2
  • Gray Matter

July 14th

  • 300: Rise of An Empire
  • The Minute You Wake Up Dead
  • Easter Sunday
  • Mack & Rita
  • Listing Large: Season 1
  • Bush Wreck Rescue
  • Catfish: The TV Show UK: Season 3
  • Captain Underpants — Starz
  • Plane — Starz
  • I Know What You Did Last Summer — Starz
  • Goon — Starz 
  • Goon: Last of the Enforcers — Starz

July 18th

  • Love Island USA: Season 5, Episode 1 @9pm ET

July 21st

  • Minx: Season 2, Episode 1
  • Clerks III
  • Missing
  • Teen Mom UK: Next Generation: Season 1
  • The Fate of the Furious
  • Speed
  • Speed 2: Cruise Control
  • Sense and Sensibility
  • Cottage Country

July 24th

  • Golden Boy: Oscar De La Hoya Project, Episodes 1-2

July 28th

  • How to With John Wilson: Season 3, Episode 1 @11pm ET
  • Heels: Season 2, Episode 1
  • Ticket to Paradise
  • Raise Your Voice
  • Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul
  • The Devil’s Confession: The Lost Eichmann Tapes
  • Kingsman: The Secret Service — Starz
  • The Equalizer — Starz
  • L.A. Story —  Starz
  • Center Stage — Starz 
  • Eye on Juliet  — Starz 

Here’s what’s leaving

  • Saw II (July 1st)
  • The One and Only Dick Gregory (July 3)
  • Fresh Water (July 4th)
  • Family Tree: Season 1 (July 6th)
  • Pete Lee: Tall, Dark & Pleasant (July 8th)
  • Ron’s Gone Wrong (July 14th)
  • False Positive (July 16th)
  • Dream Horse (July 17th)
  • The Batman (July 17th)
  • The End: Season 1 (July 17th)
  • Godzilla Vs. Mechagodzilla (July 19th)
  • This Is the Night (July 20th)
  • Black Bodies (July 27th)
  • Window Horses (July 31st)
  • Aankhen (July 31st)
  • Aarakshan (July 31st)
  • Ajab Prem Ki Jabab (July 31st)
  • Blue (July 31st)
  • Deewangee (July 31st)
  • Despicable Me (July 31st)
  • Dus (July 31st)
  • Fida (July 31st)
  • Godzilla (1954) (July 31st)
  • Halla Bol (July 31st)
  • Hum Hai Rahi Pyar Ke (July 31st)
  • Ishq Vishk (July 31st)
  • Ishqiya (July 31st)
  • Jaaneman (July 31st)
  • Jab We Met (July 31st)
  • Judwaa (July 31st)
  • Khakee (July 31st)
  • Khuda Gawah (July 31st)
  • Mann (July 31st)
  • Mogul Mowgli (July 31st)
  • Mothra Vs. Godzilla (July 31st)
  • Portraits From A Fire (July 31st)
  • Raja Hindustani (July 31st)
  • Rubaru (July 31st)
  • Scenes From A Marriage (1974) (July 31st)
  • The Best Man Holiday (July 31st)
  • The Day We Left (July 31st)
  • The Water Walker (July 31st)
  • Welcome (July 31st)
  • Autrui (July 31st)
  • Backcountry (July 31st)
  • Bad Boys (July 31st)
  • Bollywood/Hollywood (July 31st)
  • Breakfast With Scot (July 31st)
  • Cairo Time (July 31st)
  • Children of Men (July 31st)
  • Cooking With Stella (July 31st)
  • Dave Chappelle’s Block Party (July 31st)
  • Eart (July 31st)
  • Eve & The Fire House (July 31st)
  • Fire (July 31st)
  • Garden State (July 31st)
  • Kayak to Klemtu (July 31st)
  • Kicking and Screaming (July 31st)
  • Lovely & Amazing (July 31st)
  • Manufactured Lands (July 31st)
  • Master and Commander (July 31st)
  • Maudie (July 31st)
  • Midnight’s Children (July 31st)
  • Raising Arizona (July 31st)
  • Rambling Rose (July 31st)
  • Ran (1985) (July 31st)
  • Red Heat (July 31st)
  • Score: A Hockey Musical (July 31st)
  • Straight Out Compton (July 31st)
  • Tapeheads (July 31st)
  • The Best Man (July 31st)
  • The Year Dolly Parton Was My Mom (July 31st)
  • Trainwreck (July 31st)
  • Watermark (July 31st)
  • Sister, Sister: Season 1-6 (July 31st)

A Crave subscription is priced at $19.99/month, while a Starz subscription costs an additional $5.99/month. Crave is available on iOSAndroid, Apple TV and more.

