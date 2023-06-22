Chatr offering customers 7GB of bonus monthly data for one year

Rogers-owned Chatr Mobile is offering 7GB of bonus monthly data for 12 months, along with one month’s fee in credit until June 26th.

Both offers are only available for new activations and on select plans. The 7GB bonus data is available on 3G and 4G plans starting at $35/mo, whereas the one-month fee in credit is available on all Chatr plans.

Moreover, to get the 7GB bonus data, customers need to sign up for Chatr’s automatic payments program. The bonus data includes the 2GB of bonus data normally given to auto-pay customers, so really the bonus here is just 5GB.

It’s also worth noting that the bonus data will expire if customers change their plan or if an account becomes inactive before the end of the 12-month period. As such, make sure to sign up with a plan that you’ll want for at least a year.

You can check out Chatr’s plans here.