Canadians are using mobile data at unprecedented rates

Canadians are continuing to push the limit on mobile data use.

On average, wireless subscribers used 6.07GB of data each month in the third quarter of 2022, a 19.2 percent increase from the 5.3GB average recorded in Q3 of 2021.

This is the highest mobile data amount recorded through the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission’s (CRTC) Communication Market Reports, according to the Canadian Telecommunications Association (CTA).

The CTA further points out a dramatic increase is also seen in the residential high-speed internet category. The average amount of data consumption nearly doubled between 2019 and 2022. In the third quarter of 2019, Canadians used an average of 204.8Gb of data per month. Figures from Q3 2022 see the figure jump to 394.4GB per month.

“Data consumption among residential high-speed internet subscribers has increased substantially in recent years,” the CTA notes.

Image credit: Shutterstock

Source: CRTC Via: CTA